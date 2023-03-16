California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Centene worth $75,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.94.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

