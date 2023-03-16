Sharon Mates Sells 20,565 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $925,219.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,852,601.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $1,802,375.50.

On Friday, February 24th, Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,407.70.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,304,121.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after buying an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after buying an additional 167,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

