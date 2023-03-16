California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $77,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.64 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

