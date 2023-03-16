Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $772,835.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Articles

