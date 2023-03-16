Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 415,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 131,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $83.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.08) to GBX 5,790 ($70.57) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

