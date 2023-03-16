Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.