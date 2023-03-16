Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,560 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,347,000 after acquiring an additional 570,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 32.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

RRX stock opened at $139.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $164.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

