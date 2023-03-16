12,800 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 31.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 46,330 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 6.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.9 %

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

