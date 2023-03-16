Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $411,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

