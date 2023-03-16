1,664 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 43.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 166,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,121,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.34 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

