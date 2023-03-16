Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $458,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

