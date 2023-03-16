Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $458,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE:WEC opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
