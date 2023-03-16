Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $688,000 Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Lucid Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

LCID stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.17. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

