Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,859,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

