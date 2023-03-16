Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,504 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 184.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

