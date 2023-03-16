Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.