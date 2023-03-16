Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,856 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $149.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $2,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,277,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,313,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,337 shares of company stock worth $88,716,632 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

