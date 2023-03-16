Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys New Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,423.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,423.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $192,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,788.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,457,199 shares of company stock worth $12,957,801. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of QS stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 5.29.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

