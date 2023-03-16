64,000 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned 0.08% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,934,000 after buying an additional 107,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after buying an additional 392,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,153,000 after buying an additional 198,037 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLCA opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $828.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.60.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SLCA. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

