Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HD opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.84. The company has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

