Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 97,984 Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 97,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,512,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 134,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 160,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 536.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 329,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 277,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

