Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,936 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.