Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,739 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

