Continental Investors Services Inc. Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,471,000 after buying an additional 1,086,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 201,751 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IHI opened at $51.50 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

