Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 590,521 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $82.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

