CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $178.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $169.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

