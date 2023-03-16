CVA Family Office LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $289.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

