CVA Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HCA opened at $247.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total transaction of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

