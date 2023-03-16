CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 145 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.76 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,992.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

