CVA Family Office LLC Sells 3,156 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.99 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.