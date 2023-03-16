CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 4.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $283.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.47 and its 200 day moving average is $310.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

