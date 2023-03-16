CVA Family Office LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 262.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

