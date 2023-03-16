Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.35. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

