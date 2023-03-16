Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 213.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.0 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $390.48 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.94.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.