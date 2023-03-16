CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 295 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

AXP stock opened at $159.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.63 and its 200 day moving average is $155.24. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

