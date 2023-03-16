CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 205 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

