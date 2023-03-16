CVA Family Office LLC Sells 260 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $330.93 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.84. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

