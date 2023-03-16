Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $159.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

