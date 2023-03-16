Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.2 %

CCI stock opened at $132.69 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.