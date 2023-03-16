Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $303.79 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

