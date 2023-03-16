Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,332,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

