Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.
Southwest Gas Price Performance
SWX stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
