SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,228.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.