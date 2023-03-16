Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
