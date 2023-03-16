Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

