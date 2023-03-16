Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TECK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
Teck Resources Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
