Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Teck Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teck Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

