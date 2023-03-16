Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TAP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $52.06 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.