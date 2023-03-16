Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

