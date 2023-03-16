Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $160.70.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

