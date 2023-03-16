Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

