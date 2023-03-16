Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Triumph Group stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,593,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 87,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Triumph Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 320,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,891,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 129,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

