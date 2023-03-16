StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $561.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.46. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $30.32.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
