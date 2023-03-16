StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $561.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.46. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TrueBlue Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 112.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 38.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,229,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 433,991 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

