StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at $396,351.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,505. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 90,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

